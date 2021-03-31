Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 261.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.70% of Nautilus worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $462.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

