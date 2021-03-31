Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

