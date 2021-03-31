Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,688,834 over the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

