Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.47. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,245.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock worth $5,445,060. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.