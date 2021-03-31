Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 162,161 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Comstock Resources worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 906,116 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.74.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

