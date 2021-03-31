Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

