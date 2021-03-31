Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.19.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $343.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

