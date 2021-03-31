Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

