Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $22,382,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

