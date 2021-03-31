Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.