Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $147.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

