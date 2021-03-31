Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 23,345 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 362.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,123,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

