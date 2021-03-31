Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 23,437 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 558.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,437 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.28.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.