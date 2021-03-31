Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 46,546 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1,281.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Shares of SNX opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

