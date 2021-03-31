Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 65,029 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 463.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,029 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

