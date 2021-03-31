Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

