Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE MAS opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

