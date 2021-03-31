Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 100,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $20,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 368,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 167,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

