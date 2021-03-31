Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,408 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of NuVasive worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NUVA opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -296.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.