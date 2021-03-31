Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,875 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,875 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST opened at $278.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.