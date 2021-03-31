Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 27,795 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI stock opened at $349.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.40. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UI. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

