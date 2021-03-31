Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 32,427 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

