Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 48,816 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after buying an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

SON stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.