Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.