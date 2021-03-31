Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,385 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.35% of At Home Group worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,656 shares of company stock worth $5,716,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

