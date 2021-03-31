Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,521 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 151,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

