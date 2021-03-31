Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

