SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 22,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 60,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$55.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. The Company is focused on evaluating and developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa.

