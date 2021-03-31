StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

