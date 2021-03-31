Stably USD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $617,041.90 and $6,243.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,589,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,266 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.