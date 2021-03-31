Stakinglab Hits Market Capitalization of $2,636.81 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $2,636.81 and $156.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002515 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.