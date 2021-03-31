Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Sells $2,333,800.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STMP stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.51. 280,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,294. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.46 and its 200 day moving average is $217.39.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 99.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

