Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

