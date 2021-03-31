Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Price Down 4%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90. 1,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $927.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.