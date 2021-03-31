Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Cap Reaches $118.16 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $118.16 million and approximately $122.56 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.67 or 0.00637389 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 5,973.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

