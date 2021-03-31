Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 2,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,333,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

A number of research firms have commented on SBLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

