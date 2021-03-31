Starbase Hits Market Cap of $662,950.72 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Starbase has a market capitalization of $662,950.72 and $7,109.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

