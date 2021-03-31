Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez Sells 82,894 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SBUX stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 552,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

