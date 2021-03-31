Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 602,241 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.90. 327,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 142.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

