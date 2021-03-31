Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

