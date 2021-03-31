Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

