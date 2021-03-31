Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $464.47 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Status has a total market capitalization of $464.47 million and approximately $84.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

