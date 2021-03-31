Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $57.44 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $8.74 or 0.00014750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,265.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.03 or 0.00919634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00372307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001003 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,570,426 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

