Steem Market Capitalization Reaches $460.01 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $460.01 million and approximately $183.51 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,390.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.93 or 0.00892282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00361118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00052974 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 387,694,648 coins and its circulating supply is 370,720,554 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

