Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STZHF. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of STZHF stock remained flat at $$21.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

