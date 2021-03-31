Stellar Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and approximately $909.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 659,176.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00325242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.46 or 0.00850003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,409 coins and its circulating supply is 22,701,018,642 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

