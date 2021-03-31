Stephens Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Equal Weight

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $9,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 128.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 322,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.