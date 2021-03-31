Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Cut to $3.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.90 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 133.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STPGF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88.

