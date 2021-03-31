StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 369,798 shares.The stock last traded at $34.08 and had previously closed at $33.11.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.