Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 147,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,874,983 shares.The stock last traded at $23.14 and had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

